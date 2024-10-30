Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

NYSE:D opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $61.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

