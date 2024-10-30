iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Given New C$126.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares downgraded iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$102.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial lowered iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$106.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$111.00.

TSE:IAG traded up C$0.55 on Wednesday, hitting C$115.10. The stock had a trading volume of 117,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$79.39 and a 52 week high of C$119.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$109.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$95.30. The company has a market cap of C$10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

