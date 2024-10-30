ICICI Bank Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,619 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 108% compared to the average volume of 1,259 call options.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 8.4% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,259,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,489,000 after purchasing an additional 81,104 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.4% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.3% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 851,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBN stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,332. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2028 per share. This is a boost from ICICI Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ICICI Bank’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

