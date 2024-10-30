IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.83.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDACORP
IDACORP Price Performance
IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $451.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.56 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 18.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 129,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 20,184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in IDACORP by 90.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 35,217 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,087,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,032,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IDACORP
IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IDACORP
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.