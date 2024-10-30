IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.010-2.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.850-7.900 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

IDEX Trading Down 0.5 %

IEX traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $203.88. The company had a trading volume of 441,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,488. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. IDEX’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.13%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

