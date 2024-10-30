IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$42.58 and last traded at C$42.38, with a volume of 103613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 2.12.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). IGM Financial had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of C$816.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$826.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.006816 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

