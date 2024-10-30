Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.7% in the third quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 38,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 241,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at $3,176,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS:BOCT opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.