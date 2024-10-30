Insider Selling: Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $557,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,901,733.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,583 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $304,381.62.

On Monday, October 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 45,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $1,796,276.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 51,924 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $1,630,932.84.

Rubrik Price Performance

RBRK opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.83. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.65.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

