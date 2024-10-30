Insider Selling: West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAF) Insider Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAFGet Free Report) insider Elizabeth(Libby) Mounsey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.80 ($1.19), for a total transaction of A$25,242.00 ($16,606.58).

West African Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 4.20.

About West African Resources

West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% owned exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

