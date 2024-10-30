Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Insight Enterprises has set its FY24 guidance at $10.60-10.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.36). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $210.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.32 and a 200-day moving average of $203.71. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $139.34 and a one year high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $152,256.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,923.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

