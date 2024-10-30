Insmed (INSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Insmed to post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter. Insmed has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. Insmed's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.78) EPS. On average, analysts expect Insmed to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56. Insmed has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

INSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Insmed from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Insmed from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.73.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $2,686,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,150. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,559.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $2,686,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,150. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,882 shares of company stock worth $5,765,446. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

