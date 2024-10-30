Insperity (NSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Insperity to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Insperity to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Insperity Stock Up 6.0 %
Insperity stock opened at $84.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average is $94.69. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
NSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.
Insider Activity at Insperity
In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at $46,956,967.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
