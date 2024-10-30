Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $501,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC opened at $181.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.22 and a 200-day moving average of $166.28. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $119.58 and a 1-year high of $181.99.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

