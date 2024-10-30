Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after buying an additional 33,738 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,363,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,763 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 422,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average is $59.17.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

