Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 131,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,451.94.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,336.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,367.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1,310.78. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $816.97 and a one year high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,204. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,204. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

