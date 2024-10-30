Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $3.35 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,429,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,681,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,945,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after buying an additional 362,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $15,542,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $54.98.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

