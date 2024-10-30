Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 437.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,421 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. First American Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,429,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.70.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

