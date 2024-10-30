Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,186,478,000 after buying an additional 3,310,528 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,410,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,550 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intel by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,759,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Intel by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,513,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,161,779,000 after purchasing an additional 487,191 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Intel Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

