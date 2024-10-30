Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 374725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,698.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

