Intelligent Financial Strategies Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Intelligent Financial Strategies raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 1.0% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. EWA LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.22. The stock had a trading volume of 442,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,871. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.70 and a fifty-two week high of $120.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.