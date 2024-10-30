Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKB. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $97,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Building & Construction ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA PKB opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $83.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.71.
About Invesco Building & Construction ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
