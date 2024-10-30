Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 52.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,355 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 886.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 352,986 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 337,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 134,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

