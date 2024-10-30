Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2024

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUSGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $58.24, with a volume of 6648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.95.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,180,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $566,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after buying an additional 22,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 644,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,054,000 after buying an additional 40,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

