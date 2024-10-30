Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $58.24, with a volume of 6648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.95.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,180,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $566,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after buying an additional 22,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 644,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,054,000 after buying an additional 40,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

