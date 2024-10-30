Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $58.24, with a volume of 6648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.95.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
