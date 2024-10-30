Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Increased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.2% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $499.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $481.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.84. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $346.62 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

