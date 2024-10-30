Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.03. 4,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,097. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

