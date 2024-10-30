Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up approximately 0.5% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,127.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,505. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 163.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 366.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.