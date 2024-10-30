iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Bought by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Syntrinsic LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AOM opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

