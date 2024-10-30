iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,592 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,465,000 after buying an additional 1,523,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $64.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.