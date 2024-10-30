iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Holdings Boosted by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

IUSG opened at $135.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.14 and its 200-day moving average is $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

