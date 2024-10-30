iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.80 and a 200-day moving average of $90.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $97.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

