iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

