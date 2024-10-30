iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 132,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 268,253 shares.The stock last traded at $83.22 and had previously closed at $84.29.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average is $79.56.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Tech ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IXN. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

