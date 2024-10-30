iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.68 and last traded at $25.75. Approximately 10,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 229,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $850.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 49,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 52,072 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

