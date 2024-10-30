iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTP opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.18.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

