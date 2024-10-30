iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.79 and last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 167856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $558.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 287,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 136,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Bcwm LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 114,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 83,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

