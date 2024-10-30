iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Position Increased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises about 1.0% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $110.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.76. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

