iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.97 and last traded at $91.10, with a volume of 1571892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.00.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

