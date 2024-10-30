iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.2% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $27,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.55. 697,241 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.13.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.