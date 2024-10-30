iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.55. 697,241 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.13.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

