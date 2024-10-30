iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.55. The company had a trading volume of 697,241 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.12 and its 200 day moving average is $171.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

