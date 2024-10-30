iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

OEF stock opened at $282.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.92. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $195.10 and a 12 month high of $283.40. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.