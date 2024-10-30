iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Position Increased by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 140.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $157.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $102.37 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

