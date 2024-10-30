Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 331,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,387,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $124.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $156.94.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $173,645.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,411.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $474,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,981.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $173,645.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,411.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,651 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

