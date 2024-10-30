Jacobsen Capital Management Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jacobsen Capital Management decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 46,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 17.3% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $321,325.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,366.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,256,818. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.22.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $295.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.94%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

