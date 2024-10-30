Jacobsen Capital Management Sells 126 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Jacobsen Capital Management reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.1% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.4% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.2% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.4% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.29.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $361.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $372.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $392.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

