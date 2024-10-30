Jacobsen Capital Management Sells 346 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jacobsen Capital Management cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $200.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

