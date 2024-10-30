Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Purchased by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 179.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,195,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after purchasing an additional 796,494 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% during the first quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,945,000 after buying an additional 3,958,828 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,974,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after buying an additional 33,339 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,689,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,740,000 after buying an additional 1,144,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,303,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,082,000 after acquiring an additional 740,046 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.88. 330,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,821. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $50.96.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

