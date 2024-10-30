Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC cut its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $50.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

