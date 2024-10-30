Jito Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $269.61 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. In the last seven days, Jito has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Jito token can currently be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00003246 BTC on popular exchanges. Jito has a total market capitalization of $269.61 million and approximately $71.35 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jito Token Profile

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 128,445,242.2 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.52586404 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $67,601,803.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

