Jito Trading Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Jito token can now be bought for about $2.35 or 0.00003276 BTC on popular exchanges. Jito has a total market cap of $270.57 million and approximately $59.53 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jito has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jito Token Profile

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 128,445,242.2 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.52586404 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $67,601,803.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

